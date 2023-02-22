UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Announces Three Shows For Australia Featuring Former ACCEPT Bassist PETER BALTES; Pre-Sale Tickets Available Now

Hardline Media are very proud to announce for the first time ever in Australia, the man, the legend, Mr. Udo Dirkschneider, performing nothing but the best of Accept. Backed up by his long serving band that now features original Accept bass player Peter Baltes, this will be a night of true heavy metal power.

Former Accept lead singer Udo Dirkschneider has a long career spanning almost five decades that helped to shape German Heavy Metal. His unique and raspy voice approach and his taste for huge choruses formed a huge part of Accept's appeal and have made him the one of most recognizable characters in Heavy Metal history. Albums like Breaker, Restless & Wild, Balls To The Wall, Metal Heart... hear them live with Udo for the first time in Australia. Three exclusive shows only!

These shows will sell out, so get in quick. There will be extremely limited VIP meet and greet tickets available - Meet Udo, Peter Baltes and the band.

Tour dates are available below. Pre-sale tickets are available now at this location.