UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER - "My Story As A Metal Frontman"; Video

Former Accept and current U.D.O. / Dirkschneider vocalist, Udo Dirkschneider, was interviewed by Chaoszine before the band's headline show at Lisää Löylyä festival in Laihia, Finland on June 10. He talks about his journey as a metal vocalist in the new video below:

U.D.O. - singer Udo Dirkschneider and his son Sven (drums), a guitar duo consisting of Andrey Smirnov and Fabian Dee Dammers plus bass player Peter Baltes - will release their new studio album, Touchdown, on August 25 via Atomic Fire Records. It features 13 tracks which cement the fact that the group surely belongs to the all-star team of the scene.

Pre-order Touchdown in the physical format of your choice, pre-save it on your favourite DSP or pre-order it digitally, here.

Tracklisting:

"Isolation Man"

"The Flood"

"The Double Dealer's Club"

"Fight For The Right"

"Forever Free"

"Punchline"

"Sad Man's Show"

"The Betrayer"

"Heroes Of Freedom"

"Better Start To Run"

"The Battle Understood"

"Living Hell"

"Touchdown"

"Touchdown" video:

"Forever Free" lyric video:

U.D.O. / Dirkschneider live:

August

17 - Moravský Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Castle Open Air

20 - Vallamand (VD), Switzerland - Rock The Lakes

September

16 - Tuttlingen, Germany - Beast of Rocks @ Stadthalle

October

7 - Würzburg, Germany - Keep It True Rising III @ Posthalle*

22 - Linz, Austria - Wildstyle & Tattoo @ Tabakfabrik

29 - Salzburg, Austria - Wildstyle & Tattoo @ Messezentrum

* as Dirkschneider

Get tickets here.

U.D.O. / Dirkschneider are:

Udo Dirkschneider - vocals

Andrey Smirnov - guitar

Sven Dirkschneider - drums

Fabian Dee Dammers - guitar

Peter Baltes - bass