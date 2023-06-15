UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER On Former ACCEPT Bandmate PETER BALTES Joining U.D.O. - "It's Like The Old Atmosphere Is Back" (Video)

In the Chaoszine interview clip below, Udo Dirkschneider, Sven Dirkschneider and Peter Baltes of U.D.O. talk about the band's upcoming album, Touchdown, which will be released on August 25th, 2023 through Atomic Fire Records.

On former Accept bassist Peter Baltes joining U.D.O. as a permanent member

Peter: "I think it was after I recorded the (new) album. We toured three months together and it was nice to meet a great band of talented musicians. The atmosphere is how it should be in every band; it's very nice. When Udo asked me, 'Could you imagine doing this full time with us?', there was no question in my mind that I could, so I said yes."

Udo: "In a way I didn't expect that he'd really say yes (laughs), but for me... it's like yesterday when we were together on stage. It's like the old (Accept) atmosphere is back, and for me it's a lot of fun to do it again with Peter, and I think the rest of the band is really happy.

Sven: "We do get a lot of comments nowadays that people can see the band is having fun on stage."

After performing in Australia and Japan, and introducing their new bassist, Peter Baltes, U.D.O. recently started their personal festival season at the Karmøygeddon Metal Festival in Kopervik, Norway. Now, the band led by Accept legend Udo Dirkschneider is gearing up to release a new album, entitled Touchdown. Produced and mixed by Martin "Mattes” Pfeiffer (Redhead Studio, Wilhelmshaven) and mastered by Stefan Kaufmann at ROXX Studio in Solingen, the quintet will release the album via Atomic Fire Records on August 25, 2023.

Touchdown features a guest contribution by violinist Stefan Pintev on the eponymous closing song, while the aforementioned Baltes can be heard on all the new tracks. The album's artwork was created by Martin Häusler, who was also responsible for the band photos for the new campaign.

The first single, "Forever Free", will be out on June 23rd , and album pre-orders will be available from that date. Bookmark "Forever Free" here.

Tracklist:

"Isolation Man"

"The Flood"

"The Double Dealer's Club"

"Fight For The Right"

"Forever Free"

"Punchline"

"Sad Man's Show"

"The Betrayer"

"Heroes Of Freedom"

"Better Start To Run"

"The Battle Understood"

"Living Hell"

"Touchdown"

U.D.O. / Dirkschneider live:

May

21 - Vienna, Austria - Wildstyle & Tattoo @ Stadthalle

June

16 - Augsburg, Germany - Metal am Kiez*

18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting*

July

14 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head!!!*

21 - Pförring, Germany - Open Air Pförring

August

12 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock*

17 - Moravský Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Castle Open Air

20 - Vallamand (VD), Switzerland - Rock The Lakes

September

16 - Tuttlingen, Germany - Beast of Rocks @ Stadthalle

October

7 - Würzburg, Germany - Keep It True Rising III @ Posthalle*

22 - Linz, Austria - Wildstyle & Tattoo @ Tabakfabrik

29 - Salzburg, Austria - Wildstyle & Tattoo @ Messezentrum

* as Dirkschneider

Get tickets here.

U.D.O. / Dirkschneider are:

Udo Dirkschneider - vocals

Andrey Smirnov - guitar

Sven Dirkschneider - drums

Fabian Dee Dammers - guitar

Peter Baltes - bass

(Photo - Martin Häusler)