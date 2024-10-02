UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Talks ACCEPT And U.D.O. History - "I Wanted To Be The Loudest And The Hardest Band Out Of Germany, And We Made It"; Video

In the new video below, former Accept and current U.D.O. lead singer, Udo Dirkschneider, talks with Eric Blair about his long career spanning almost five decades that helped to shape German heavy metal.

U.D.O. are in the final stretch of their current North American headlining tour. The journey concludes on October 10 in Columbus, Ohio. Remaining dates are listed below.

October

2 - Foufounes Electriques - Montreal, QC

3 – Brass Monkey – Ottawa, ON

4 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

5 - Q & Z Expo - Ringle, WI

6 - Shank Hall - Milwaukee, WI

9 - Blue Note - Harrison, OH

10 – The King Of Clubs – Columbus, OH