UFO Guitarist VINNIE MOORE Breaks Down "Gainesville Station" From New Solo Album (Video)

In the clip below courtesty of Guitar World, Vinnie Moore focuses on the intro rhythm part from the song "Gainesville Station", from his latest record, Soul Shifter. Guitarist Steve Gaines from Lynyrd Skynyrd was a big inspiration for Moore, and he wrote this song as a tribute to Gaines' incredibly soulful playing style.

Moore, best known for his solo albums and work with rock icons UFO, recently released a new video for “Same Sun Shines”, from Soul Shifter.

Says Vinnie, “I wrote this song at a time when I was struggling to find some light at the end of the tunnel. It was me trying to lift myself up and reconnect with feeling positive and focusing on the good things. I was looking up at the sun and thinking about how it’s always there; always has been. We all go through cloudy patches, but just have to remember that beyond those clouds the light is still there and continues to shine. You will lose it at times, but can always find it again. Hopefully the song is uplifting to others as it was for me. It is one of my favorite songs on the Soul Shifter album and my first choice for a video. We’re all living through unprecedented times right now unfortunately, but have to believe we’re eventually going to come out the other side and find brighter times again.

“Wayne Joyner put this video together for me and created some very cool graphics which he mixed in with footage of me playing. He has also done videos for Kansas, Sevendust, Fozzy, LA Guns, Black Stone Cherry, Dream Theater, Robby Krieger, Jon Anderson, and Devin Townsend.”

Vinnie Moore released his new album, Soul Shifter, earlier this year via Mind’s Eye Music / Cargo Records UK. The follow-up to Aerial Visions (2015) is Vinnie's ninth solo album features guest appearances by legendary artists Rudy Sarzo and Jordan Rudess, with Richie Monica on drums, Michael Bean (bassist from Vinnie’s Time Odyssey album), John Cassidy (keyboards), and John Pessoni (drums).

Tracklisting:

"Funk Bone Jam"

"Same Sun Shines"

"Kung Fu Grip"

"Mystified"

"Brother Carlos"

"Gainesville Station"

"Soul Rider"

"Mirage"

"Heard You Were Gone"

"Across The Ages"