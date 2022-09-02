UFO Singer PHIL MOGG Suffers Heart Attack; October Tour Dates Cancelled

UFO singer, Phil Mogg, has suffered a heart attack, forcing the band to cancel their October tour dates. A message follows:

"Dear all, this is to inform you that the October run had been cancelled! Last week Phil suffered a heart attack. He has had an operation placing stents into two arteries."

Yesterday, Phil wrote: "I have just got back from my doctors, and obviously asked amongst other things my resuming work, playing, touring, etc. She said most definitely not, unless you want another heart attack. So there it is, I have to go on a rehabilitation program which starts in about six weeks and lasts for six weeks. Three months more or less. I certainly didn't want to bow out in this fashion, as I am sure you chaps didn’t."

The band continue: "At this point in time it is absolutely unclear whether or not the dates will postponed into 2023. Most important now is that Phil recovers fully. Let’s see what the future will bring. Sorry for the bad news, but it is what it is. It was a pleasure working with you all, and if we don’t meet again (for obvious reasons) I wish you all the best."

