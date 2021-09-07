UFO To Embark On Farewell Tour In Summer 2022; Final Show To Take Place In Athens, Greece

Following a number of tours around the globe and countless spectacular shows, British rock legend UFO will embark on its final tour featuring a series of exclusive concerts in summer 2022 to bid farewell to its fans in style.

At the grand finale of a unprecedented success story, which began in 1969 and has spanned more than five decades, the band has announced a number of real highlights: The first one is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 20, 2022 at the Beatbox in Hannover, where UFO are planning a public rehearsal, with a strictly limited number of only 80 tickets available.

One day later, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, the band will perform a private open-air concert in front of an audience of 300, presenting the full set-list of the subsequent tour, and coming into exceptionally close contact with their fans. Tickets for both concerts will be available exclusively from Eventim from October 1, 2021.

UFO will then play the very last concert of their long career on October 29, 2022 in Athens, Greece, where the band performed its first show featuring current guitarist Vinnie Moore in February 2004.

Singer and band founder Phil Mogg is anticipating this very special farewell show with mixed feelings, while also very much looking forward to UFO once again meeting their extensive fan base between summer and autumn 2022. Says Mogg: “After so many years with countless highlights, fantastic experiences and lots of beautiful memories - as well as some difficult moments, naturally - it’ll be a worthy finale to say goodbye to your fans in person. I know that there are bound to be some very emotional moments on both sides.”

2022 tour dates:

Part 1

June

20 - Hannover, Germany - Beatbox (indoors)

21 - Hannover, Germany - Beatbox (outdoors)

23 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Rockfest

3 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

5 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

7 - Bremen, Germany - Modernes

8 - Berlin, Germany - Hole 44

9 - Torgau, Germany - Kulturbastion Open Air

11 - Tübingen, Germany - Sudhaus

12 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

13 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

15 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

16 - Enderndorf, Germany - Lieder am See

Part 2

October

15 - Sint Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino

16 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

17 - Braunschweig, Germany - Westand

18 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

20 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Akropolis

21 - Dresden, Germany - Tante Ju

22 - Erfurt, Germany - HsD

24 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum

25 - Speyer, Germany - Halle 101

26 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

28 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club

29 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Club