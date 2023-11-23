UFO To Release Remastered 3LP, Deluxe 2CD Editions Of Lights Out Album In February; Includes "Live At The Roundhouse 1977" In Its Entirety For The First Time

UFO have announced a February 2 release for the 2024 remastered edition of the Lights Out album.

Lights Out was released in May 1977 and became the group’s biggest album to date, reaching No. 23 in the US. Michael Schenker’s status as the most exciting guitarist in heavy rock was confirmed, the band were rejuvenated with personnel change as Paul Raymond replaced Danny Peyronel and Leo Lyons, who had produced the band’s previous three albums was replaced by Ron Nevison, whose work with Led Zeppelin had impressed and signalled the first in a stellar run of collaborations.

An album rich in quality, title track ‘Lights Out’ offers an urgent portrayal of a dystopian London, dripping with “batons charging… the smell of anarchy”. The song was inspired by the same thing that led Joe Strummer to write "White Riot" for The Clash – the Notting Hill Riots of August 1976. Closing out the record is what Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris has called his favourite song of all time, "Love to Love", arguably the albums crowning achievement.

Newly remastered from the original tape transfers by legendary engineer Andy Pearce, the album is sonically more gripping than ever. The 2CD set comes with three bonus tracks, including a previously unreleased rough acoustic take of Love cover "Alone Again Or", and a bonus disc of the first show on the Lights Out tour, at the Roundhouse, London from April 2nd 1977, newly mixed by Richard Whittaker. Remastered by legendary engineer Andy Pearce, the material enclosed sounds as urgent and thrilling as when it was first released. The 3LP set comes with a recording of the Roundhouse show.

Newly written liner notes from Michael Hann interweaved with newly conducted interviews with original band members tell the story of this fantastic record.

“We were hitting our stride, playing well. We’d got to where we wanted to be” - Phil Mogg

“This was the first album with this line-up, and there were always surprises coming up” - Michael Schenker

“When we listened back to it, we all knew: ‘This is really good,’” - Andy Parker

Formats:

- 2CD edition with previously unreleased music and rarities, live at Roundhouse 1977 concert newly mixed by Richard Whittaker and remastered by Andy Pearce. With liner notes by Michael Hann and pull-out poster booklet.

- Format: 3LP deluxe gatefold edition with original album and live at Roundhouse 1977 concert newly mixed by Richard Whittaker and remastered by Andy Pearce. With liner notes by Michael Hann.

Pre-order here.

CD tracklisting:

Disc 1: Lights Out - 2024 Remaster

"Too Hot To Handle"

"Just Another Suicide"

"Try Me"

"Lights Out"

"Gettin' Ready"

"Alone Again Or"

"Electric Phase"

"Love To Love"

"Too Hot To Handle" (Edit)

"Alone Again Or" (Acoustic Rough Studio Version)

"Try Me" (7” Version)

Disc 2: Live At Roundhouse, London, 2nd April 1977

"Lights Out"

"Gettin' Ready"

"Love To Love"

"On With The Action"

"Doctor Doctor"

"Try Me"

"Too Hot To Handle"

"Out In The Street"

"This Kid's"

"Shoot Shoot"

"Rock Bottom"

"Let It Roll"

"C'mon Everybody"

