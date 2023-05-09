UFOMAMMUT Streaming SOUNDGARDEN Cover "Let Me Drown" From Upcoming Superunknown Redux Release

On the first single taken from the forthcoming MER Redux Series instalment, Superunknown Redux, Italian drone doom art collective Ufomammut present their sizzling deep fried take on Soundgarden's "Let Me Drown". Listen to the track below.

The massive double album, Superunknown Redux, has been scheduled for release on July 14. Pre-order here.

Parallel to Superunknown Redux, Magnetic Eye Records will release the by now customary companion album entitled "Best of Soundgarden Redux" that contains further 15 cover versions of deep cuts and all-time classics from across Soundgarden's extensive catalogue recorded by more exciting artists.

Ufomammut comment: "Something was happening to underground music at the end of the eighties", guitarist Poia muses. "It was a time when a particular branch of rock music was becoming more granitic, powerful and real, free from the clichés of classic metal, and inspired by a more raw, punk attitude. Seattle was the epicenter of that 'sonic earthquake' and those waves reached the world and also Italy, at the outskirts of rock, at the beginning of the nineties. This storm changed our lives, forever. We were doomed and decided to form a band, inspired by both the classics of rock and by the new bands we began to love. This link with the past made sense. Also, King Buzzo in an interview once said that 'Nirvana were The Beatles, while Soundgarden were... Led Zeppelin'."

Urlo adds: "We still remember the first time we listened to 'Badmotorfinger', just after it released way back in 1991", the vocalist recalls. "The riffs, the drums, Chris Cornell's vocals slapped us in the face. Soundgarden took the rock of that period to a different level. And with 'Superunknown' they reached perfection. It is a unique and unattainable record. We take it as a big honour to have the chance to pay tribute to those giants and open this album with 'Let Me Drown', a song that sounds perfect in Soundgarden's hands. We began to play it as it was, but immediately understood that making the piece too similar to the original wasn't the way. So, slowly, little by little, we deconstructed it. We tried to understand the spirit of the song, and did our best to transform it into our own vision: a thunderous desperate vortex, inspired by both music and lyrics. Dealing with Kim Thayil's riffs and Chris Cornell's voice was a challenge, but also a very interesting, deeply satisfying experience. We think that, at the end, we’ve created a very Ufomammut song with the backbone of a great Soundgarden classic."

Superunknown Redux tracklisting:

Ufomammut - "Let Me Drown"

High Priest feat. Bobby Ferry (16) - "My Wave"

Marissa Nadler - "Fell On Black Days"

Somnuri - "Mailman"

Valley Of The Sun - "Superunknown"

Frayle - "Head Down"

Spotlights - "Black Hole Sun"

Horseburner - "Spoonman"

Witch Mountain - "Limo Wreck"

Beastwars - "The Day I Tried To Live"

Jack Harlon & The Dead Crows - "Kickstand"

The Age Of Truth - "Fresh Tendrils"

Marc Urselli's SteppenDoom feat. Matt Cameron (Soundgarden, Pearl Jam), Igor Sydorenko (Stoned Jesus), Alain Johannes (Queens of the Stone Age, Eleven), Albert Kuvezin (Yat-Kha) & Utelo - "4th Of July"

Dozer - "Half"

Darkher - "Like Suicide"

(Photo - Francesca de Franceshi Manzoni)