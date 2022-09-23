UGLY KID JOE Debut "Failure" Music Video
September 23, 2022, 56 minutes ago
Ugly Kid Joe have released the official video for "Failure", the fourth track taken from the band's upcoming album, Rad Wings Of Destiny, which will be released on October 21 via Metalville Records. Watch below:
Rad Wings Of Destiny will be released as CD digi, vinyl, and limited fan box. Pre-order here.
Rad Wings of Destiny tracklisting:
"That Ain't Livin'"
"Not Like The Other"
"Everything’s Changing"
"Kill The Pain"
"Lola"
"Dead Friends Play"
"Up in the City"
"Drinkin' And Drivin'"
"Failur"
"Long Road"
"Long Road" video:
"Kill The Pain" video:
"That Ain't Livin'" video:
Lineup:
Whitfield Crane: Vocals
Klaus Eichstadt: Guitar
Dave Fortman: Guitar
Cordell Crockett: Bass
Zac Morris: Drums
+
Shannon Larkin: Drums
Sonny Mayo: Guitar
Chris Catalyst: Guitar