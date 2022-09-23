UGLY KID JOE Debut "Failure" Music Video

Ugly Kid Joe have released the official video for "Failure", the fourth track taken from the band's upcoming album, Rad Wings Of Destiny, which will be released on October 21 via Metalville Records. Watch below:

Rad Wings Of Destiny will be released as CD digi, vinyl, and limited fan box. Pre-order here.

Rad Wings of Destiny tracklisting:

"That Ain't Livin'"

"Not Like The Other"

"Everything’s Changing"

"Kill The Pain"

"Lola"

"Dead Friends Play"

"Up in the City"

"Drinkin' And Drivin'"

"Failur"

"Long Road"

"Long Road" video:

"Kill The Pain" video:

"That Ain't Livin'" video:

Lineup:

Whitfield Crane: Vocals

Klaus Eichstadt: Guitar

Dave Fortman: Guitar

Cordell Crockett: Bass

Zac Morris: Drums

Shannon Larkin: Drums

Sonny Mayo: Guitar

Chris Catalyst: Guitar