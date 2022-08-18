UGLY KID JOE Debut "Long Road" Music Video

Ugly Kid have released the official video for "Long Road", the third track taken from the band's upcoming album, Rad Wings Of Destiny, which will be released on October 21 via Metalville Records.

"Long Road" is the next single to be taken from Ugly Kid Joe’s forthcoming album and is a sun-tinged earworm: a catchy, upbeat driving track that is set to be a Summer anthem.

"I wrote it as a giant metaphor about procrastinating," comments guitarist Dave Fortman. "The lyrics say it all. 'Waiting for the sky to fall' is sitting around doing nothing to make life better, and 'the sound of the whistle blow' is the moment you get up and make a change.”

"Long Road" is the third single after "That Ain’t Livin’" and "Kill The Pain" to be taken from Rad Wings Of Destiny. For the new songs, the band once again worked with producer Mark Dodson, who was already responsible for Ugly Kid Joe's multiplatinum debut album, America's Least Wanted, in 1992, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Rad Wings Of Destiny will be released as CD digi, vinyl, and limited fan box.





Rad Wings of Destiny tracklisting:

"That Ain't Livin'"

"Not Like The Other"

"Everything’s Changing"

"Kill The Pain"

"Lola"

"Dead Friends Play"

"Up in the City"

"Drinkin' And Drivin'"

"Failur"

"Long Road"

"Kill The Pain" video:

"That Ain't Livin'" video:

Lineup:

Whitfield Crane: Vocals

Klaus Eichstadt: Guitar

Dave Fortman: Guitar

Cordell Crockett: Bass

Zac Morris: Drums

+

Shannon Larkin: Drums

Sonny Mayo: Guitar

Chris Catalyst: Guitar