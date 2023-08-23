UGLY KID JOE On Touring With OZZY OSBOURNE And MOTÖRHEAD - "There's Lots Of Stories That We Can't Talk About"; Video

Whitfield Crane and Klaus Eichstadt of Ugly Kid Joe took time out to talk with Oran on Bloodstock TV about the band's history, touring with Ozzy, and Motörhead when they were in their early '20s, and much more. Watch below:

Ugly Kid Joe's latest album, Rad Wings Of Destiny, is available via Metalville Records. The ten-track album includes the singles "That Ain't Livin’", "Kill The Pain", and "Long Road". It features Whitfield Crane on vocals, Klaus Eichstadt and Dave Fortman on guitar, Cordell Crockett on bass, with drumming duties shared between Zac Morris and Shannon Larkin.

Rad Wings Of Destiny is available as CD digi, vinyl, and limited fan box. Order your copy here. Cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"That Ain't Livin'"

"Not Like The Other"

"Everything’s Changing"

"Kill The Pain"

"Lola"

"Dead Friends Play"

"Up in the City"

"Drinkin' And Drivin'"

"Failur"

"Long Road"

