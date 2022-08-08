UGLY KID JOE - Rad Wings Of Destiny Album Details Revealed

Ugly Kid Joe are back! With Rad Wings Of Destiny - set for international release on October 21 via Metalville Records - the Californians release their first studio album in seven years.

For the new songs, the band once again worked with producer Mark Dodson, who was already responsible for Ugly Kid Joe's multiplatinum debut album, America's Least Wanted, in 1992, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Rad Wings Of Destiny will be released as CD digi, vinyl, and limited fan box. In November, Ugly Kid Joe will return to Europe to present the new songs live to their fans.

Rad Wings of Destiny tracklisting:

"That Ain't Livin'"

"Not Like The Other"

"Everything’s Changing"

"Kill The Pain"

"Lola"

"Dead Friends Play"

"Up in the City"

"Drinkin' And Drivin'"

"Failur"

"Long Road"

"Kill The Pain" video:

"That Ain't Livin'" video:

Lineup:

Whitfield Crane: Vocals

Klaus Eichstadt: Guitar

Dave Fortman: Guitar

Cordell Crockett: Bass

Zac Morris: Drums

+

Shannon Larkin: Drums

Sonny Mayo: Guitar

Chris Catalyst: Guitar