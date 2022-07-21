UGLY KID JOE Release New Single And Music Video "Kill The Pain"

Today, the notorious Ugly Kid Joe release the single and video for "Kill The Pain". Watch the new clip below. The track is released on July 22 on all streaming services.

"Kill The Pain" is the second single to be taken from Ugly Kid Joe's forthcoming album, Rad Wings Of Destiny, which is due for release on October 21 via Metalville Records.

The album will see the band teaming up with producer Mark Dodson - who was behind the desk for the band's debut album release, America's Least Wanted, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.