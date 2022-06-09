UGLY KID JOE Release "That Ain't Livin'" Lyric Video; New Album, Rad Wings Of Destiny, Due In October

"That Ain't Livin'" is the first song to be taken from Ugly Kid Joe's forthcoming album, Rad Wings Of Destiny, due for release on October 21st. Watch it below. Stream the single everywhere tomorrow, June 10th.

The album sees Ugly Kid Joe teaming up with producer Mark Dodson – who was behind the desk for the band's debut album release, Americas Least Wanted, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. “That Ain't Livin' is a tip of the hat to old school AC/DC Powerage rock & roll,” comments Ugly Kid Joe frontman Whitfield Crane. The track features Shannon Larkin, Dave Fortman, Klaus Eichstadt, Cordell Crockett and Whitfield Crane with a guest appearance from Yellowcake guitarist JJ Curran.

Rad Wings Of Destiny is currently available to pre-order in the band's official UK webstore with exclusive vinyl colours. Localized Amazon links will be live in the coming weeks.

Serving as the follow-up to Uglier Than They Used Ta Be, which was released in 2015, Rad Wings Of Destiny, is the fifth full-length studio album from UKJ.

In live news, Ugly Kid Joe's next show is June 17th at Rock The Ring in Switzerland. Their complete tour schedule is available to view here.