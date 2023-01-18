UGLY KID JOE To Embark On Rad Wings Of Destiny US Tour With Special Guests FOZZY And PISTOLS AT DAWN

Ugly Kid Joe will be touring the US in May and June in support of their new album, Rad Wings Of Destiny, which landed at #24 on our BravePicks 2022 list. Special guests Fozzy will perform on select dates, with Pistols At Dawn opening all shows.

Says Ugly Kid Joe: "Americas Least Wanted are back! It's been a long time coming but we are stoked to finally announce that Ugly Kid Joe will be touring the USA in May and June 2023!! If that wasn't enough, we have the amazing Fozzy as special guests on selected dates along with support from Pistols At Dawn. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, January 20th. Let the radness begin!"

Tour dates:

May

3 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

4 - The Regent - Los Angeles, CA

5 - Majestic Theater - Ventura, CA

7 - Hard Rock Cafe - Las Vegas, NV

8 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

11 - Rise - Houston, TX

12 - Echo - Dallas, TX

13 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

15 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

16 - Bourbon Theater - Lincoln, NE *

18 - Arcada Theater - St. Charles, IL

19 - Epics Events Center - Green Bay, WI

20 - St Croix Casino - Turtle Lake, WI

21 - Hi Fi Annex - Indianapolis, IN

22 - Rust Belt - Moline, IL

24 - Machine Shop - Flint, MI *

25 - Agora Theater - Cleveland, OH *

26 - Lovedrafts - Mechanicsburg, PA *

27 - Jergels - Pittsburgh, PA *

28 - Tally Ho Theater - Leesburg, VA *

30 - The Ramkat - Winston-Salem, NC *

June

1 - Centerstage - Atlanta, GA

2 - Yellow Rose Theater - Cottonwood, AL

3 - The Ranch - Fort Myers, FL

4 - Jannus Live - Tampa, FL

5 - Club LA - Destin, FL

7 - House of Blues - New Orleans, LA *

9 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX *

10 - Rockbox - San Antonio, TX *

* no Fozzy

Rad Wings Of Destiny is available via Metalville Records. The ten-track album includes the singles "That Ain't Livin’", "Kill The Pain", and "Long Road". It features Whitfield Crane on vocals, Klaus Eichstadt and Dave Fortman on guitar, Cordell Crockett on bass, with drumming duties shared between Zac Morris and Shannon Larkin.

Rad Wings Of Destiny is available as CD digi, vinyl, and limited fan box. Order your copy here. Cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"That Ain't Livin'"

"Not Like The Other"

"Everything’s Changing"

"Kill The Pain"

"Lola"

"Dead Friends Play"

"Up in the City"

"Drinkin' And Drivin'"

"Failur"

"Long Road"

"Lola" video:

"Long Road" video:

"Kill The Pain" video:

"That Ain't Livin'" video:

"Failure" video: