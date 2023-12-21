UGLY KID JOE Unveils "Bad Seed" Video

"To celebrate tickets being on sale for our European Tour in March, we are also releasing a brand new video for the song 'Bad Seed' - which was filmed during our European Tour in the Summer of 2023," says Ugly Kid Joe. "The video was filmed and edited by the incredible Ashley Barry!"

Ugly Kid Joe head back to Europe in March 2024 for headline dates in England, Scotland, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland and Germany before heading to the USA in April to join the Scorpions for their Las Vegas Residency.

Ugly Kid Joe - Europe 2024 Tour

March

8 - Brudenell - Leeds, UK

9 - KK's - Wolverhampton, UK

10 - The Fleece - Bristol, UK

12 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France

13 - Muhle Hunziken - Rubigen, Switzerland

15 - The Black Lab - Wasquehal, France

16 - La Ruche Verriere - Lodelinsat, Belgium

17 - Poppodium - Sittard, Netherlands

18 - Logo - Hamburg, Germany

19 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Danmark

22 - Dreamland - Margate, UK

23 - Nottingham - Rockcity, UK

24 - Electric Ballroom - London, UK

25 - Gorilla - Manchester, UK

26 - Northumbria University - Newcastle, UK

27 - Slay - Glasgow, UK

Ugly Kid Joe will be joining Scorpions for their Love At First Sting Residency in Las Vegas next April.

UKJ vocalist Whitfield Crane: “Klaus (Eichstadt, guitarist) & I grew up on the Scorpions! Lovedrive, Black Out, Animal Magnetism & of course Love at First Sting! We are beyond stoked to be joining them for their Las Vegas Residency in April. See you in the CITY OF SIN!!!!!!”

Scorpions - Love At First Sting Las Vegas kicks off on April 11, 2024 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The new show follows the band’s popular “Sin City Nights” residency which sold out all nine performances at the venue in 2022.

"We're very excited to return to Las Vegas in 2024 for nine more concerts at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Bakkt Theater. We can't wait to share our new show with our fans in the US, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic Love At First Sting album along with our biggest Hits! Get ready for another Desert Sting … it's gonna be a Hell of a Ride!!!" - Klaus Meine

Tickets are on sale now for each of the nine performances:

April 2024: 11, 13, 18, 20, 24, 26 & 28

May 2024: 1 & 3

Ugly Kid Joe's latest album, Rad Wings Of Destiny, was released in 2022 via Metalville Records. It features Whitfield Crane on vocals, Klaus Eichstadt and Dave Fortman on guitar, Cordell Crockett on bass, with drumming duties shared between Zac Morris and Shannon Larkin.

"That Ain't Livin'"

"Not Like The Other"

"Everything’s Changing"

"Kill The Pain"

"Lola"

"Dead Friends Play"

"Up in the City"

"Drinkin' And Drivin'"

"Failure"

"Long Road"

"Lola" video:

"Long Road" video:

"Kill The Pain" video:

"That Ain't Livin'" video:

"Failure" video: