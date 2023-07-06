Ukrainian President VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY Says AC/DC And GUNS N' ROSES Help Him Get Through War With Russia

In a new interview with CNN, Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky reveals that listening to AC/DC, Eric Clapton, and Guns N' Roses is helping him get through his ongoing war with Russia.

Zelensky told CNN's Erin Burnett that he values the solitary moments. “Alone I can be with music, it’s true, or with a book. And early, early in the morning, when there are no sounds, no people, nobody. I can just read. Think, think. And the music helps really.”

Burnett asked him what his favorite music was. “I like AC/DC. And Ukrainian music - of course, I like Ukrainian music a lot, because Ukraine is (my) native language. That’s why you understand not only music, you understand (the) words. AC/DC, I don’t understand all the words. I like (the) energy of AC/DC.”

A workout at six or seven in the morning, to the beat of AC/DC, he said, “gives you energy for all the day.”







