ULCERATE Debut "To See Death Just Once" Music Video

Ulcerate offer a final preview of their forthcoming album, Cutting The Throat Of God (June 14, Debemur Morti Productions) with today’s release of “To See Death Just Once” and an accompanying video.

As has been the case with each of the three singles released from Cutting The Throat Of God, the video was created by Dehn Sora. The band previously shared tracks “The Dawn Is Hollow ”and “To Flow Through Ashen Hearts”.

Cutting The Throat Of God was recorded in the fall of 2023, under the watchful eye of drummer Jamie Saint Merat, who also oversaw production and provided artist direction for the collection. Renowned mastering engineer Magnus Lindberg (known for his work with Cult Of Luna, Russian Circles and Tribulation) put the finishing touches on the release. Cutting The Throat Of God explores a cohesive lyrical theme centered on the rupture of morality, the delicate boundary between depravity and extremity, and the irreversible descent into darkness.

Tracklisting:

“To Flow Through Ashen Hearts”

“The Dawn Is Hollow”

“Further Opening The Wounds”

“Transfiguration In And Out Of Worlds”

“To See Death Just Once”

“Undying As An Apparition”

“Cutting The Throat Of God”

(Photo courtesy of Ulcerate)