ULI JON ROTH - Fan-Filmed 4K Video Of Entire Syracuse, NY Show Streamning

In the video below, guitar virtuoso Uli Jon Roth revisits his legendary classics from his time with the Scorpions as well as a few solo efforts. LiveCuttz shot the video live at Sharkey's Event Center in Syracuse, NY on May 3rd during his Interstellar Sky Guitar North American Tour 2024.

Setlist:

"Longing For Fire"

"Sun In My Hand"

"Land Of Dawn"

"Don't Tell The Wind"

"We'll Burn The Sky"

"In Trance"

"Fly To The Rainbow"

"Pictured Life"

"Catch Your Train"

"The Sails Of Charon"

Remaining tour dates are as follows:

May

8 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

9 - Ottawa, ON - Overflow Brewery

10 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

16 - Lubbock, TX - Cactus Theater

17 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall

18 - Houston, TX - Dosey Doe