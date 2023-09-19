ULI JON ROTH Offers Thoughts On Reuniting With SCORPIONS - "I Would Be Open To Anything"; Video

Uli Jon Roth talked to Vintage Rock Pod about his reasons for leaving German superstars Scorpions just when they were on the cusp of going global, whether he had any regrets about doing this and then what his thoughts would be on a possible reunion with the band.

Uli Jon Roth was a crucial part of the Scorpions in the early years, playing on seminal albums like In Trance, Virgin Killer and Taken By Force but his drive to experiment musically led to him quitting the band after a triumphant tour of Japan. Despite the group being on the edge of breaking globally Uli insists, "I was not so success driven."

He knew he wanted to leave for about a year so, which led to "a little bit of a dual existence. I wrote some songs for the Scorpions... but I also already wrote this music for Electric Sun."

Asked if he had any regrets leaving the Scorpions, he responded resoundingly, "No. I would have gone mad had I stayed."

Uli confirms that it was an amicable departure and that he remains good friends with Klaus Meine and Rudolf Schenker to this day, saying, "There's a family feeling whenever I meet them."

When pressed on whether he'd ever like to do a full tour as part of the Scorpions again, he remained positive, stating, "I would be open to anything", but realistic saying right now it's unlikely.

It's a fascinating insight into the mind of a guitarist who was brave to leave a group destined for bigger things, with no focus on success, to follow his own musical dream down a path he knew the band would not. Watch the video below:

After five long years, Uli Jon Roth is finally returning to North America with a rescheduled 30-date tour in April/May 2024. This isn't just an ordinary concert - it's an invitation to join the Interstellar Sky Guitar tour, a captivating 3-hour show of music and excitement.

The integrated multi-media show unfolds in two parts:

Part I: An intimate evening with Uli Jon Roth, featuring a selection of both new and older pieces composed by Uli, including excerpts from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Uli’s Metamorphosis Concerto. It will also include a brief ‘TED Talk’ by Uli, introducing his new book In Search Of The Alpha Law.

Part II: Uli navigates through his musical history, performing hits from the early Scorpions and Electric Sun years, with the support of his band.

Find more tour and ticket information at ujr.info.

Dates:

April

2 - Mesa, AZ The Venue - The Canyon

3 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

4 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

5 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

6 - Concord, CA - Vinnies

7 - Santa Rosa, CA - The Flamingo Resort

12 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

13 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

18 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Arts Center

19 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

20 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

21 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

24 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

25 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for The Arts

26 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

27 - New York, NY - Iridium

28 - New York, NY - Iridium

May

1 - West Yarmouth, MA - The Music Room