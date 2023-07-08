ULI JON ROTH Postpones North American Tour Due To Health Reasons

Guitar legend Uli Jon Roth will not be touring North America in September as planned. BraveWords has just received the following statement:

"Dear Fans of Uli,

We regret to announce the postponement of Uli Jon Roth’s upcoming North American tour due to health reasons.

The tour is now being rescheduled for Spring 2024. Following an unexpected, yet successful, kidney removal operation, Uli is fit to play, but has been advised not to embark on a full-scale major tour just yet. Uli will be performing at selected shows in continental Europe during his recovery period.

We want to assure you that this decision was not made lightly but the health and well-being of Uli is our utmost priority.

All purchased tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those who can’t attend the new dates.

We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Stay tuned for the updated tour schedule which should be available soon.

Uli will also make a personal statement on his website and on his Patreon channel next week."