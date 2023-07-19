ULI JON ROTH Reschedules North American Tour To Spring 2024 With Planned Three Hour Show
July 19, 2023, 18 minutes ago
After five long years, Uli Jon Roth is finally returning to North America with a rescheduled 30-date tour this April/May 2024.
This isn't just an ordinary concert—it's an invitation to join the Interstellar Sky Guitar tour, a captivating 3-hour show of music and excitement.
The integrated multi-media show unfolds in two parts:
Part I: An intimate evening with Uli Jon Roth, featuring a selection of both new and older pieces composed by Uli, including excerpts from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Uli’s Metamorphosis Concerto.
It will also include a brief ‘TED Talk’ by Uli, introducing his new book In Search Of The Alpha Law.
Part II: Uli navigates through his musical history, performing hits from the early Scorpions and Electric Sun years, with the support of his band.
Find more tour and ticket information at ujr.info.
Dates:
April
2 - Mesa, AZ The Venue - The Canyon
3 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
4 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage
5 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House
6 - Concord, CA - Vinnies
7 - Santa Rosa, CA - The Flamingo Resort
12 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
13 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
18 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Arts Center
19 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater
20 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
21 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge
24 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater
25 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for The Arts
26 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
27 - New York, NY - Iridium
28 - New York, NY - Iridium
May
1 - West Yarmouth, MA - The Music Room