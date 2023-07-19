ULI JON ROTH Reschedules North American Tour To Spring 2024 With Planned Three Hour Show

After five long years, Uli Jon Roth is finally returning to North America with a rescheduled 30-date tour this April/May 2024.

This isn't just an ordinary concert—it's an invitation to join the Interstellar Sky Guitar tour, a captivating 3-hour show of music and excitement.

The integrated multi-media show unfolds in two parts:

Part I: An intimate evening with Uli Jon Roth, featuring a selection of both new and older pieces composed by Uli, including excerpts from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Uli’s Metamorphosis Concerto.

It will also include a brief ‘TED Talk’ by Uli, introducing his new book In Search Of The Alpha Law.

Part II: Uli navigates through his musical history, performing hits from the early Scorpions and Electric Sun years, with the support of his band.

Find more tour and ticket information at ujr.info.

Dates:

April

2 - Mesa, AZ The Venue - The Canyon

3 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

4 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

5 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

6 - Concord, CA - Vinnies

7 - Santa Rosa, CA - The Flamingo Resort

12 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

13 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

18 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Arts Center

19 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

20 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

21 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

24 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

25 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for The Arts

26 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

27 - New York, NY - Iridium

28 - New York, NY - Iridium

May

1 - West Yarmouth, MA - The Music Room