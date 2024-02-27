ULI JON ROTH Returns To North America This Spring With 3-Hour Live Extravaganza
February 27, 2024, an hour ago
Music enthusiasts, get ready for a night of true musical passion and inspiration as legendary guitarist Uli Jon Roth takes us on a 360-degree journey into his unique world of artistic imagination. Uli Jon Roth is thrilled to announce his exclusive 2024 world tour, Interstellar Sky Guitar.
The 3-hour-plus integrated multi-media show will be split into two parts with an intermission. The first half of the concert will feature a wide gamut of new and old pieces written by Uli Jon Roth, including excerpts from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, and Uli’s Metamorphosis Concerto. It will also include a brief TED Talk by Uli introducing his new book, In Search Of The Alpha Law.
The second part of the concert will accompany the worldwide vinyl release of all three Electric Sun albums, alongside all 5 Uli-era Scorpions albums! This will see Uli perform a breathtaking set with his full band, showcasing songs from each Electric Sun album, as well as tracks from his time with the Scorpions. It's set to be an unforgettable experience for all Uli and Electric Sun enthusiasts!
Uli Jon Roth’s signature tool of expression is the legendary Sky Guitar which he invented. The name of the tour, Interstellar Sky Guitar is reflecting the fact that we are celebrating 40 years since the first one of these ground-breaking instruments was built. The tonal range of Sky Guitars far exceeds that of traditional guitars, effectively turning the electric guitar into a six-octave instrument as opposed to the three-and-a-half octave ones, which are industry standard. The ingenious, striking, body-shape of Sky Guitars which makes the extra frets possible, enables Uli to equal the registers of the violin and the cello. The main stars of the evening are the state-of-the-art “Excalibur” 7-string Sky Guitar, alongside Uli’s famous “Mighty Wing”.
Don’t miss the chance to experience an evening of true musical passion and inspiration with Uli Jon Roth and his full band. Tickets for the 2024 world tour are on sale now, here.
Tour dates:
April
2 - Mesa, AZ The Venue - The Canyon
3 - Hollywood, CA - The Whisky
4 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage
5 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House
6 - Concord, CA - Vinnies
7 - Santa Rosa, CA - The Flamingo Resort
9 - Santa Cruz, CA - Moe’s Alley
10 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Co
12 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
13 - Portland, OR - Bossonova Ballroom
16 - Minneapolis, MN - Granada Theater
17 - Eau Claire, WI - JAMF - The Pablo
18 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Arts Center
19 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater
20 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
21 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge
24 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersvile Theater
25 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for The Arts
26 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
27 - New York, NY - Iridium
28 - New York, NY - Iridium
May
1 - West Yarmouth, MA - The Music Room
7 - Quebec, QC - Imperial Bell
8 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
9 - Ottawa, ON - Overflow Brewery
10 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace
16 - Lubbock, TX - Cactus Theater
17 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall
18 - Houston, TX - Dosey Doe