ULI JON ROTH Returns To North America This Spring With 3-Hour Live Extravaganza

Music enthusiasts, get ready for a night of true musical passion and inspiration as legendary guitarist Uli Jon Roth takes us on a 360-degree journey into his unique world of artistic imagination. Uli Jon Roth is thrilled to announce his exclusive 2024 world tour, Interstellar Sky Guitar.

The 3-hour-plus integrated multi-media show will be split into two parts with an intermission. The first half of the concert will feature a wide gamut of new and old pieces written by Uli Jon Roth, including excerpts from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, and Uli’s Metamorphosis Concerto. It will also include a brief TED Talk by Uli introducing his new book, In Search Of The Alpha Law.

The second part of the concert will accompany the worldwide vinyl release of all three Electric Sun albums, alongside all 5 Uli-era Scorpions albums! This will see Uli perform a breathtaking set with his full band, showcasing songs from each Electric Sun album, as well as tracks from his time with the Scorpions. It's set to be an unforgettable experience for all Uli and Electric Sun enthusiasts!

Uli Jon Roth’s signature tool of expression is the legendary Sky Guitar which he invented. The name of the tour, Interstellar Sky Guitar is reflecting the fact that we are celebrating 40 years since the first one of these ground-breaking instruments was built. The tonal range of Sky Guitars far exceeds that of traditional guitars, effectively turning the electric guitar into a six-octave instrument as opposed to the three-and-a-half octave ones, which are industry standard. The ingenious, striking, body-shape of Sky Guitars which makes the extra frets possible, enables Uli to equal the registers of the violin and the cello. The main stars of the evening are the state-of-the-art “Excalibur” 7-string Sky Guitar, alongside Uli’s famous “Mighty Wing”.

Don’t miss the chance to experience an evening of true musical passion and inspiration with Uli Jon Roth and his full band. Tickets for the 2024 world tour are on sale now, here.

Tour dates:

April

2 - Mesa, AZ The Venue - The Canyon

3 - Hollywood, CA - The Whisky

4 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

5 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

6 - Concord, CA - Vinnies

7 - Santa Rosa, CA - The Flamingo Resort

9 - Santa Cruz, CA - Moe’s Alley

10 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Co

12 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

13 - Portland, OR - Bossonova Ballroom

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Granada Theater

17 - Eau Claire, WI - JAMF - The Pablo

18 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Arts Center

19 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

20 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

21 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

24 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersvile Theater

25 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for The Arts

26 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

27 - New York, NY - Iridium

28 - New York, NY - Iridium

May

1 - West Yarmouth, MA - The Music Room

7 - Quebec, QC - Imperial Bell

8 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

9 - Ottawa, ON - Overflow Brewery

10 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

16 - Lubbock, TX - Cactus Theater

17 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall

18 - Houston, TX - Dosey Doe