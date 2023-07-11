ULI JON ROTH Teams With Cargo Records Germany To Form New Label, Alpha Experium; ELECTRIC SUN Reissues On The Way

Guitar legend Uli Jon Roth and his team have announced that they have launched their very own label, Alpha Experium, in partnership with Cargo Records Germany.

A message states: "Our first joint venture will be the re-release of the first two albums from Electric Sun, a band that Uli formed after his Scorpions chapter. These seminal works, Earthquake (1979) and Firewind (1981), will be available as vinyl in gatefold sleeves for the first time ever! This marks the beginning of a new era of artistic freedom for Uli and Alpha Experium. Stay tuned for more releases in the coming months."

