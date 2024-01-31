ULTHAR Announce First US Tour In Five Years

Blackened death metal trio, Ulthar, will return to stages this spring on an 11-date US tour. The journey commences in Oakland, California on April 26, and concludes with a performance at Norwest Terror Fest in Seattle, Washington on May 9.

The tour marks the band’s first tour since 2019. Tickets are on sale now. See confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

April

26 - Eli’s Mile High Club - Oakland, CA

27 - Dark Nectar - San Luis Obispo, CA

28 - Knucklehead Bar - Los Angeles, CA

30 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

May

2 - Nile Underground - Mesa, AZ

3 - Sister Bar - Albuquerque, NM

4 - Hi-Dive - Denver, CO

5 - Ernie Novembers - Cheyenne, WY

6 - Aces High Saloon - Salt Lake City, UT

8 - John Henry's - Eugene, OR

9 - Northwest Terror Fest - Seattle, WA

Ulthar will be touring in support of their Anthronomicon and Helionomicon full lengths, release last year via 20 Buck Spin.

Lineup:

Steve Peacock - bass, vocals

Shelby Lermo - guitar, vocals

Justin Ennis - drums

(Photo - Melissa Petisa)