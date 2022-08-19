ULTIMA GRACE Feat. ANETTE OLZON Streaming "Cry For The Rain" Single

Ultima Grace is a new metal project formed by keyboardist Yuhki (Galneryus, Alhambra) featuring lead vocals by none other than Anette Olzon (The Dark Element, ex-Nightwish). Their self-titled debut album was released on March 16 in Japan, but Frontiers Music Srl is now releasing it in the rest of the world on September 9. Listen to the single, “Cry For The Rain”, below, and pre-order/save Ultima Grace here.

Ultima Grace’s debut album features 11 songs, all sung by Swedish vocalist Anette Olzon, who is well-known and respected in the metal community for her five years fronting symphonic metal legends Nightwish and current project The Dark Element, where she has joined forces with ex-Sonata Arctica and current Insomnium guitarist Jani Liimatainen. She also recently released a new solo album and is preparing to release her second duets record with Russell Allen (Symphony X) under the moniker Allen/Olzon.

In addition to Olzon, Ultima Grace also features guitarist Toshihiro Kajihara (Alhambra), drummer Hideki (Mahatma, Alhambra), and bassist Atsushi Hasegawa (Gerard).

Tracklisting:

“A Legend Begins”

“Getting On With Life”

“Cry For The Rain”

“Powers Of North And East”

“Beguile The Night”

“Ripples”

“Rise”

“Night Hunt”

“Double Caution”

“The Lost”

“Requiem”

“Cry For The Rain”:

“Getting On With Life”: