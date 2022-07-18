Ultimate Jam Night To Celebrate RONNIE JAMES DIO On Tuesday; Performers Include SIMON WRIGHT, ROWAN ROBERTSON, NEIL TURBIN, CHUCK WRIGHT, And Many More

Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running community-oriented music show, will pay tribute to Ronnie James Dio on July 19, in celebration of his 80th birthday at Ultimate Jam Night's long time residency location, The Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

The star-studded lineup includes performances by several Dio band members including drummer Simon Wright (Dio, AC/DC, UFO), keyboardist Scott Warren (Dio, Heaven & Hell) and guitarist Rowan Robertson (Dio, Raiding the Rock Vault).

Other performers include Joe Travers (Joe Satriani), Ira Black (Bulletboys), Michael Spencer (Flotsam And Jetsam), Ricky Bonazza (Butcher Babies), Sean McNabb (Dokken), Neil Turbin (Death Riders, Anthrax), Chuck Wright (Quiet Riot, Alice Cooper), Michael T. Ross (Raiding The Rock Vault, Angel), Victor Wichmann (Metalachi), Gabriel Colon (Culprit), James Paul Luna (Holy Grail), Jake Faun (Winger), Adi Argelazi (27 Club, White Witch), DIA and many more.

For more information about the show, please visit ultimatejamnight.com, facebook.com/ultimatejamnight, @ultimatejamnight on Instagram, or @ultimate_jam on Twitter.

Founded in 2015 by bassist Chuck Wright, Ultimate Jam Night is a live unrehearsed performance of familiar songs by some of music’s greatest talent. Now in it’s 7th year of residency, the show is currently presented every other week at The Whisky A Go Go.