Ultimate Jam Night To Celebrate SAMMY HAGAR; Members Of L.A. GUNS, REO SPEEDWAGON, Y&T, VIO-LENCE, CHICKENFOOT And More To Perform

Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running community-oriented residency at the Whisky A Go Go created by Chuck Wright (Quiet Riot, Montrose, Alice Cooper) today announced Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum as its presenting sponsor. To celebrate, Ultimate Jam Night will kick off the relationship by presenting the songs of Sammy Hagar on Tuesday, February 28 at the legendary Whisky A Go Go. The event begins at 8 PM and is free for ages 21 and above.

Hagar’s Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum comes in original white rum, as well as Red Head, made with macadamia nuts, and Kola Nut Spice flavors. His partner in Beach Bar Rum is rock icon, Rick Springfield. Beach Bar Rum steeps island flavor into his latest venture, a line of sparkling rum cocktails in a can by Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. which comes in four playful twists on classic flavors: Tangerine Dream, Pineapple Splash, Island Pop, and Cherry Kola Chill.

Hosted by comedian, musician, and VH1 host Hal Sparks, the Hagar musical retrospective will include Chuck Wright and performers such as Orianthi, Tracii Guns (LA Guns), Dave Amato (REO Speedwagon), Mijenko Matjevic (Steelheart) Mike Vanderhule (Y&T), Kenny Aronoff (Chickenfoot, John Mellencamp, John Fogerty), Ira Black (Vio-Lence, BulletBoys), Matt Starr (Ace Frehley), Ricky Bonazza (Butcher Babies) Patrick Kennison (Lita Ford), Hagar-endorsed band Red Voodoo and many more artists who will be named right up until showtime. The event will include a give-away of a Sammy Hagar signed record, and other items and surprises.

“We’re thrilled to have Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum as our presenting sponsor”, said Chuck Wright who founded Ultimate Jam Night in 2015. “Sammy Hagar is an icon of rock music, and The Whisky A Go Go is an iconic venue. It’s a perfect match. Having played in the band Montrose, I feel like a kindred spirit of Sammy. Since Ultimate Jam Night’s start, we’ve been fortunately associated with many legends of rock music. It’s our honor to add another to that list.”

The event will include a give-away of a Sammy Hagar signed record, free product tastings, and other items and surprises. The famed Whisky A Go Go is located at 8901 Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, California.

Created in 2015 by long-time Quiet Riot, Alice Cooper, Montrose, and House of Lords bassist Chuck Wright, Ultimate Jam Night presents an ever-evolving show of music, performance art, and more designed to keep live music alive. Ove the course of its history, Ultimate Jam Night has hosted music’s biggest names, held community and charity events, presented Broadway-like performances and entertained 100’s of thousands. The show is completely unrehearsed. For more information, please visit ultimatejamnight.com.