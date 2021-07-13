ULTIMATE JAM NIGHT To Resume At The Whisky A Go Go On August 24

Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running community-oriented show in residency at the Whisky A Go Go, today announced resumption of its program beginning Tuesday August 24, 2021. The show will mark its first since the Pandemic forced a hiatus in March, 2020. Specific details will be announced in the coming days and weeks leading right up to the show.

“The Pandemic shut off live music from the world,” said Ultimate Jam Night founder Chuck Wright, the long-time bassist for multi-platinum rock band Quiet Riot. “Now with Covid restrictions lifted, it’s time to return to our fun and positive place of connections for musicians and music lovers alike.”

Created in 2015 by Quiet Riot’s Chuck Wright, Ultimate Jam Night presents an ever-evolving show of music, comedy bits, performance art, and more designed to keep live music vibrant. Over the course of its history, Ultimate Jam Night has created tributes to some of music’s biggest names, community support and charity events, Broadway-like performances, and full symphony efforts in a completely unrehearsed setting.

For more information, visit ultimatejamnight.com.

