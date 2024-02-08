ULVEDHARR Announce New Frontman DIEGO MAESTRI

Ulvedharr has announced Diego "Stun Maister" Maestri as the new frontman of the band. The Italian death metal war machine is currently working on their new album - the follow-up to 2023's Inferno XXXIII - and will soon announce a string of live dates.

Diego will make his live debut on March 16 at the Lamaecum Metal Fest (Portugal), co-headlined by Ulvedharr and Okkultist.

"Ulvedharr would like to bid a heartfelt farewell to former frontman Ark Nattlig Ulv, who founded the band back in 2011."

Ulvedharr lineup:

Diego "Stun Maister" Maestri - vocals

Jack Draven - guitar

Magnus Frost - guitar

Markus Ener - bass

Mike Bald - drums

(Photo - Fabio Betelli)