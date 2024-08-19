ULVER Keyboardist TORE YLVISAKER Dead At 54

Norway's Ulver has shared the following sad news:

"It is with black holes in our hearts we have to inform you that our brother for over nearly thirty years, Tore Ylvisaker (Ylwizaker), is dead. He passed on in the night of 16 August, his 54th birthday. It is all too much to take in at the moment. We will return as soon as we have collected ourselves. Rest in peace, dearest friend. We love you, forever. Ulver"

Tore joined Ulver on keyboards in 1998.

All of us at BraveWords send our sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to Tore Ylvisaker's family, friends, bandmates, and fans. May he rest in peace.

(Photo courtesy of Ingrid Aas)