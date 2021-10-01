UNANIMATED Reveal Victory In Blood Album Details; Title Track Visualizer Video Posted

Swedish blackened death metal force, Unanimated, return with the announcement of their new album, Victory In Blood, which will be released on December 3. Pre-order here.

To celebrate the announcement, Unanimated have also dropped their new visualizer video for the title track. Watch below.

Victory in Blood marks their first studio effort in over 10 years and can already be counted as another milestone in the long band history. The truly incredible artwork and layout was created by none other than Daniele Valeriani (Mayhem, Triptykon, Behemoth, Dissection).

The vinyl version of Victory in Blood comes in a Ltd. Gatefold 180g. 2LP, with an Etching on Side D, Art Print and 12-page LP-Booklet. This exclusive vinyl edition also includes a cover version of Brazilian metal legends Sarcofargo, which will be only available on this format. The CD version comes as a 6-panel Pocket Pac (eco-friendly enclosure) with 12-page CD-Booklet. Also available as digital album.

“The wait is over, once again the funeral trumpets sing the pestilence of lucifer! We are very excited to release our 4th full length album and open the gates to a new chapter and march further into the abyss. We really went deep within ourself to release the pure essence of the band. The unity of band is stronger than ever and I think this shows on this album. I feel this is the strongest, most honest, genuine and direct album we done. It's written in blood, carved in stone, our victory in blood,” states Unanimated bassist Richard Cabeza.

Victory in Blood tracklisting:

LP1:

Side A

"Victory In Blood"

"Seven Mouths Of Madness"

"As The Night Takes Us"

"The Devil Rides Out"

"With A Cold Embrace"

Side B

"Demon Pact (Mysterium Tremendum)"

"XIII"

"Scepter Of Vengeance"

"Chaos Ascends"

LP2:

Side C

"The Golden Dawn Of Murder"

"Divine Hunger"

"The Poetry Of The Scared Earth"

"Satanic Lust" (cover) (only on Vinyl)

Side D

Etching

Unanimated is:

Richard Cabeza (bass)

Jojje Bohlin (guitar)

Jonas Derouche (guitar)

Anders Schultz (drums)

Mikael Broberg (vocals)