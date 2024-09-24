UNCURED Release New Track "3 Minutes"; Audio

As their debut single, "Mask Of Sanity", climbs the Active Rock radio charts, Uncured are back with a third track from their upcoming debut EP, Warpath.

“3 Minutes” is a song condemning the glorification of pharmaceutical drug abuse and its inevitable long-term consequences. The song illustrates the thought process driving the systematic use and abuse of pharmaceutical drugs by today’s youth to defeat boredom and achieve the next level of transcendental experience, told within the framework of a song that lasts 3 minutes.

The New Jersey quartet comprised of Rex Cox [vocals], Zak Cox [guitars], “King Z” Zachary King [drums], and Betto Andrade [bass] deliver a pointed exposé on a topic that continues to make headlines around the globe.

“3 Minutes” begins as Rex delivers the haunting line “I’m going to kill myself in three minutes.” Rex rips through a litany of self-destructive behaviors, calling out pharmaceutical abuse as “playing roulette” to avoid the boredom of living “the same old story over and over.” His blistering raps lead to a massive chorus with sourcing harmonies, culminating an epic solo by lead guitarist Zak Cox. The song is now available via all Digital Service Providers and can be found here. Listen below.

“’3 Minutes’ was in part inspired by the drug-related deaths of rappers Lil Peep, Mac Miller and Juice WRLD. This trio of young rappers dominated the growing rap scene in the late 2010s with music that glorified and inspired the recreational use of pharmaceutical drugs. The song is designed to show the ultimate consequences of this behavior,” explains Rex Cox.

The new track comes in the wake of the band’s recent release of “Manifesto.” That song exposes violence against invisible, under-protected victims, as the band’s rage is on full display through the lyrical performance. Fittingly, “Manifesto” carries a dirty, industrial groove, with Zak adding chaotic guitar effects in addition to his pounding riffs and epic solos. The outro of “Manifesto” is yet another surprise as Rex ends his vitriolic rant with a self-reflective, five-part A cappella harmony that again reminds us of his incredible vocal range. A performance music video for “Manifesto” can be seen below

Musicians paying homage to their influences is a story that has been around for decades. Every so often, an artist combines their influences and creates a new genre that defines their specific art and vision. This is what Uncured has created with a genre that can only be described as “nu metalcore.” This is apparent on their first single that is currently climbing the Active Rock radio charts. “Mask Of Sanity” is full of memorable melodies and thought-provoking lyrics that encapsulate the lens through which Uncured views the world. The track is available via all digital service providers. The band has also released an Official Visualizer for “Mask Of Sanity” that can be seen below. The result is a memorable EP scheduled for release in early 2025 that will lead to a full length album later that year.

Warpath EP tracklisting:

"Mask Of Sanity"

"Manifesto"

"Crucify"

"Bleed Me Dry"

"Fall In Line"

"Perfect Specimen"

"Manifesto" video:

"Mask Of Sanity" visualizer:

About Uncured:

Uncured’s explosive new EP Warpath, due in 2025, combines the raw energy, power and urban groove of 90s metal with the huge hooks, catchy choruses and brutal breakdowns of today’s metal scene to deliver an intense, fresh experience that can best be described as the birth of nu metalcore. Warpath will defy your expectations. Rather than tread well-worn ground, the independent New Jersey quartet—Rex Cox (vocals, guitar), Zak Cox (lead guitar), “King Z” Zachary King (drums), and Betto Andrade (bass)—forge ahead with an aggressive, unrelenting, fearless sound and message of their own. Unlike most other bands of this current generation, Uncured did not start its journey on social media. Instead, the band honed its craft on the road, and has already played over 300 shows in 14 different countries, touring with top acts such as Bad Omens, Jinjer and Bad Wolves, to name just a few. Uncured draws consistent praise for its energetic, relentless live performances and outstanding playing. In late 2023, Rex and Zak teamed up with platinum producer David Bendeth (Bring Me the Horizon, I Prevail) to co-write much of the material on Warpath. The partnership has worked. Warpath is a wild ride, showcasing the band’s exceptional musicianship and flair with songs that are controversial, insightful, and unapologetically angry.

(Photo - Neil van Niekerk)