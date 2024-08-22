UNCURED Release New Track "Manifesto"; Music Video

As their debut single continues to climb the Active Rock radio charts in the United States, Uncured are back with the next track from their upcoming debut EP, Warpath.

“Manifesto” is a lyrically aggressive, musical assault that showcases the fresh, new sound that the New Jersey quartet comprised of Rex Cox [vocals], Zak Cox [guitars], “King Z” Zachary King [drums], and Betto Andrade [bass] have embraced as their own. The song exposes violence against invisible, under-protected victims, and the lyrical performance captures the band’s anger. Vocalist Rex Cox attacks “Manifesto” with uncompromising rage, flying through its controversial lyrics at a blistering pace. Fittingly, “Manifesto” carries a dirty, industrial groove, with guitarist Zak Cox adding chaotic guitar effects in addition to his pounding riffs and epic solos. The outro of “Manifesto” is yet another surprise as Rex ends his vitriolic rant with a self-reflective, five-part a cappella harmony that again reminds us of his incredible vocal range.

A performance music video for “Manifesto” can be viewed below.

“’Manifesto’ casts a wide net, talking about gun violence, child and domestic abuse, sex trafficking, and so many other horrible things in our world. It’s Uncured’s ‘manifesto’ that identifies the persistent atrocities that lurk beneath the surface of politics, media, and everyday life,” Rex Cox explains. “Some may find our choice of words in the song offensive if they approach it at a superficial level. Dig just a bit deeper and you will see that we are calling out the people and institutions that abuse their power to take advantage of the weakest among us.”

“We describe our sound as "nu metalcore’,” states Uncured. “It combines the raw energy, power and aggression of 2000s metal with the huge hooks, catchy choruses and brutal breakdowns of today’s metal scene to deliver an intense, new experience.”

From the driving intro of “Mask Of Sanity” to the epic outro of “Perfect Specimen,” the Warpath EP showcases the sound that has been developing from Uncured since they started working on it in 2023. It was this sound and lyrical ideas that would capture the attention of platinum producer David Bendeth (Bring Me the Horizon, I Prevail) and convince him to work with the quartet. Songs like “Manifesto,” “Crucify” and “Bleed Me Dry” are the perfect companion pieces to introduce Uncured to the world. The result is a memorable EP that will lead to a full length album in late 2025.

Warpath EP tracklisting:

"Mask Of Sanity"

"Manifesto"

"Crucify"

"Bleed Me Dry"

"Fall In Line"

"Perfect Specimen"

"Mask Of Sanity" visualizer:

About Uncured:

Uncured’s explosive new EP Warpath, due in 2025, combines the raw energy, power and urban groove of 90s metal with the huge hooks, catchy choruses and brutal breakdowns of today’s metal scene to deliver an intense, fresh experience that can best be described as the birth of nu metalcore. Warpath will defy your expectations. Rather than tread well-worn ground, the independent New Jersey quartet—Rex Cox (vocals, guitar), Zak Cox (lead guitar), “King Z” Zachary King (drums), and Betto Andrade (bass)—forge ahead with an aggressive, unrelenting, fearless sound and message of their own. Unlike most other bands of this current generation, Uncured did not start its journey on social media. Instead, the band honed its craft on the road, and has already played over 300 shows in 14 different countries, touring with top acts such as Bad Omens, Jinjer and Bad Wolves, to name just a few. Uncured draws consistent praise for its energetic, relentless live performances and outstanding playing. In late 2023, Rex and Zak teamed up with platinum producer David Bendeth (Bring Me the Horizon, I Prevail) to co-write much of the material on Warpath. The partnership has worked. Warpath is a wild ride, showcasing the band’s exceptional musicianship and flair with songs that are controversial, insightful, and unapologetically angry.

(Photo - Neil van Niekerk)