UNDEAD - "Feast For The Worms" Video Available Now

"Feast For The Worms" is the new video / single from Spanish death metal band Undead, taken from their album Putrefactio, released in May 2023.

The song delves into the inevitability of death, regardless of one's status or wealth, emphasizing the universal fate of decay and consumption by worms. The video, shot in the iconic Sad Hill Cemetery in Burgos, Spain, known from Sergio Leone's film "The Good, The Bad And The Ugly," reflects the band's passion for classic movies and adds a profound visual layer to the song's theme.

Putrefactio artwork and tracklisting:

"Feast For The Worms"

"Intermediate State Of Reallity"

"Zugzwang"

"Demon Of A Thousand Lies"

"The Serpent's Gift"

"Discordia"

"Last Dark Age"

"The Call Of The Void"

"Mortificatio"

"Putrefactio"