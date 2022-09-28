UNDEATH Announces Co-Headlining North American Tour With 200 STAB WOUNDS

After releasing their sophomore album, It's Time... To Rise from the Grave, earlier this year - and touring the summer in support of it - today Undeath has announced their first North American co-headlining trek, alongside 200 Stab Wounds. Dubbed the Slave To The Grave Tour 2022, Enforced and Phobophilic will also join this extensive run as special guests. will be available for purchase starting Friday, September 30 at 10 AM local time via slavetothegrave.com.

Dates:

November

11 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia

12 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

13 - Brooklyn, NY - St Vitus

15 - Baltimore, MD - OTTOBAR

16 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

18 - Orlando, FL - Wills Pub

19 - Miami, FL - Gramps

20 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum (Inside)

22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

23 - Austin, TX - Spider Ballroom

25 - Dallas, TX - Cheap Steaks

26 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

28 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground

29 - Tucson, AZ - THE ROCK

30 - Las Vegas, NV - American Legion Post 8

December

2 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

5 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfields Trading Co

7 - Portland, OR - Dante's

8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

11 - Denver, CO - HQ

12 - Kansas City, MO - The Rino

13 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove

14 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

15 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

16 - Lakewood, OH - The Foundry

17 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

18 - Rochester, NY - Photo City Music Hall

To coincide with this tour announcement, Undeath has also dropped a new video for the track "Fiend For Corpses", from It's Time... To Rise from the Grave. Directed by Errick Easterday, watch "Fiend For Corpses" now:

(Photo – Errick Easterday)