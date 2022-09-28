UNDEATH Announces Co-Headlining North American Tour With 200 STAB WOUNDS
September 28, 2022, an hour ago
After releasing their sophomore album, It's Time... To Rise from the Grave, earlier this year - and touring the summer in support of it - today Undeath has announced their first North American co-headlining trek, alongside 200 Stab Wounds. Dubbed the Slave To The Grave Tour 2022, Enforced and Phobophilic will also join this extensive run as special guests. will be available for purchase starting Friday, September 30 at 10 AM local time via slavetothegrave.com.
Dates:
November
11 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia
12 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church
13 - Brooklyn, NY - St Vitus
15 - Baltimore, MD - OTTOBAR
16 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506
17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
18 - Orlando, FL - Wills Pub
19 - Miami, FL - Gramps
20 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum (Inside)
22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
23 - Austin, TX - Spider Ballroom
25 - Dallas, TX - Cheap Steaks
26 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's
28 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground
29 - Tucson, AZ - THE ROCK
30 - Las Vegas, NV - American Legion Post 8
December
2 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
5 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfields Trading Co
7 - Portland, OR - Dante's
8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
11 - Denver, CO - HQ
12 - Kansas City, MO - The Rino
13 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove
14 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
15 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
16 - Lakewood, OH - The Foundry
17 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
18 - Rochester, NY - Photo City Music Hall
To coincide with this tour announcement, Undeath has also dropped a new video for the track "Fiend For Corpses", from It's Time... To Rise from the Grave. Directed by Errick Easterday, watch "Fiend For Corpses" now:
(Photo – Errick Easterday)