UNDER THE OAK - Legendary Thrashers Rise Again With The Last Of A Dying Breed Album, Due In September

Legendary thrashers, Under The Oak, have issued the following update in regards to their forthcoming new album:

"2024 is the year we release our third album, have our international live debut, and continue to be good buddies who enjoy each other’s company. The album, The Last Of A Dying Breed, will be released in September, once again through our friends in Wormholedeath.

"Now that we are closing in on 40 years in the business as metal musicians, it’s no secret that we feel the title reflects ourselves. We still prefer to work like we always have, and physical format and regular rehearsals are second nature. It’s natural for us to be a live band, and our goal will always be to be even better live than in the studio.

"As always, we have one foot in traditional heavy metal and the other foot in the world of thrash metal. The music must be melodic, ruthless, fast, and furious. We still pay tribute to our old heroes with the odd cover tune. There was only room for one of those on the new album, but in return, it will be one that you all recognize.

"For the first time, we are joined by a guest musician Jan-Erik Johansen, who plays triangle on the album. The album consists of ten original Under The Oak tunes and will be available on CD and vinyl in the fall of 2024."

The Last Of A Dying Breed tracklisting:

"Inner Truth Of Denial"

"When The Sirens Call"

"Grim Reaper"

"Nightmare"

"Shadow Of Darkness"

"The Last Of A Dying Breed"

"Death By Cutlery"

"Keyboard Warrior"

"Playing Dead"

"Wobblehead"

"Ride The Sky" (Cover)

Lineup:

Jostein - Vocals (ex-Fury, ex-Testimony)

Marius - Drums (ex-Terrazone, ex-Mecalimb)

Hillbilly Bill - Bass (ex-Excelsis, ex-Dressed To Kiss, also plays in Rövballebandet and Nostalgic Groove)

Thomas Bolverk - Guitar (ex-Darkness, ex-Black Currant, ex-Images At Twilight, ex-Ragnarok, also plays in Bolverk and Venom tribute band Welcome To Hell)

Combining the antics of One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest with vintage Benny Hill, Under The Oak filmed a video for the title track to their third album, the forthcoming Last Of A Dying Breed. The song is something of a departure, offering a doomy vibe, with a nod to Candlemass.

BraveWords was present on the first day of video shooting. The band are not young pups, their insistence on issuing physical product (vinyl, CDs and even the occasional cassette) has often been ridiculed by younger, digital-only acts. Yet, through make-up and (over) acting, the video storyline sees them aged 30 years in the future, as cantankerous geriatrics, examining the travails of old age, especially within an assisted living facility. Not content to sit by quietly, the "old-timers" start ripping it up, causing mayhem and playing music. Watch for "Last Of A Dying Breed", which is sure to be a much talked about clip!

(Photo - Jan-Erik Johansen)

A record release party, at Oslo's famous John Dee (basement of Rockefeller music hall) is scheduled for October 11, and there will be a members' only performance for the Oak Metal Club, a group of friends (some of whom will appear in the finished video) who regularly convene in the converted grocery store/turned concert venue beneath frontman Jostein Sandaker's out-in-the-country/away-from-everyone home. The tiny room (less than 80 capacity), comes complete with backline, drums and soundman provided and has already offered a cozy tour respite for the likes of Blaze Bailey, Exciter, Legion Of The Damned and Anvil, with word-of-mouth inquires building within the industry.

On November 30, the band will take their initial foray outside Norway, as part of the True Thrash Fest, at the Bambi Galore club, in Hamburg, Germany.