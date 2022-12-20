UNDERLORD Featuring Former NEWSTED Members Release Debut EP; "In My Blood" Video Streaming

Underlord is a new band featuring former Newsted members Jessie Farnsworth (guitar, vocals) and Jesus Mendez Jr. (drums). The duo worked with former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted from 2012 - 2014, recording the Metal EP and Heavy Metal Music album (2013).

Underlord's line-up is rounded out by bassist Kevin Michael Thomason. Their debut EP, Groundbreaker, is out now and features six tracks. It is avauilable on digital platforms; physical copies can be purchased via the Underlord bandcamp page here.

Check out the video for "In My Blood" below.

Tracklist:

"In My Blood"

"Head Of The Snake"

"War Drums"

"Empire Falls"

"Digital Prayers"

"Hellusion"

