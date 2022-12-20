UNDERLORD Featuring Former NEWSTED Members Release Debut EP; "In My Blood" Video Streaming
December 20, 2022, 38 minutes ago
Underlord is a new band featuring former Newsted members Jessie Farnsworth (guitar, vocals) and Jesus Mendez Jr. (drums). The duo worked with former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted from 2012 - 2014, recording the Metal EP and Heavy Metal Music album (2013).
Underlord's line-up is rounded out by bassist Kevin Michael Thomason. Their debut EP, Groundbreaker, is out now and features six tracks. It is avauilable on digital platforms; physical copies can be purchased via the Underlord bandcamp page here.
Check out the video for "In My Blood" below.
Tracklist:
"In My Blood"
"Head Of The Snake"
"War Drums"
"Empire Falls"
"Digital Prayers"
"Hellusion"
