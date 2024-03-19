Underneath BLIND MELON's Deceptively Happy #1 Song Is A Devastating Secret; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up… It’s one of the most instantly recognizable songs and iconic music videos of the rock era: 'No Rain' by Blind Melon. It instantly blew up radio and MTV. And though this bright and quirky tune will have you singing along from the start... it was hiding a secret sadness. 'No Rain' is much more bitter than sweet. In its time it became so over-hyped that lead singer Shannon Hoon hated singing it. And its success became one in a series of events that led him down a path of personal destruction. So, is this song just a caricature of Blind Melon, a band who had more to say? Or is it one of the most beloved hits of its time? I’ll let you decide... next on the Professor Of Rock."