UNDERNEATH - Metallic Hardcore Band Launch Double A-Side Single; Audio

"Machiavellian" is the new double single from metallic hardcore band, Underneath. Listen at Spotify, and below.

The "Machiavellian" side continues to push the band’s sound further into devastating territory, effectively combining the brutal straightforwardness of death metal with the punishing breakdowns of hardcore.

The second side, "A Hungry Dog Is An Obedient Dog", features a more chaotic side to their sound yet provides an uncompromising look at the genre as a whole.

Underneath formed in Pittsburgh, PA with the goal to be better than they were while trying to hone their sound. As their new single suggests, as they get tighter and more focused, the band also gets heavier and more intense.

"Machiavellian" features Jake Yencik from Hazing Over, a fellow Pittsburgh, PA hardcore band. His raucous energy is the perfect element to send the band over the boiling point, spilling out into a song that is composed of unbound fury.