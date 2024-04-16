To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their influential studio album, They’re Only Chasing Safety, Underoath announces The 20th Anniversary Tour, hitting the EU, UK and US this summer and fall. The band will perform the album in its entirety, followed by a unique fan-voted set every night.

Underoath says, “Twenty. Years. This is going to be like nothing we’ve ever done. They’re Only Chasing Safety in full every night plus *another* set of songs voted on by each city. Every song from every album over the past 20 years will be on the table. Let’s get nuts.”

The band is offering VIP package tickets from Wednesday, April 17th at 10 AM local time through Friday, April 19th at 9:30 AM at underoath777.com.

The package includes one GA ticket; a conversation with Underoath in which they will answer fan questions, tell stories, and discuss the impact of They're Only Chasing Safety on their career; an informal hang with the band and individual photo with the full band; a VIP-exclusive 20th Anniversary edition of They're Only Chasing Safety on vinyl; a 24-page, full color, standard-sized They’re Only Chasing Safety comic book by Sumerian Comics; and merchandise shopping prior to doors opening to the public. Both the vinyl and the comic book will be shipped to VIPs prior to the tour.

Numerous presales will also be held on Wednesday, April 17, and Thursday, April 18, with the General on-sale kicking off on Friday, April 19, at 10:00 AM local time. Fans can go to that same link to sign up for presale access. All tour dates will go live with "Sign Up" buttons that will lead to a presale signup through Seated. Automated email and text reminders will be sent to signups 30 minutes ahead of the presale starting with the password and direct link to tickets.

Dates:

June

1 - Fort Worth, TX - So What?! Music Festival

7 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

8 - Nurburg,Germany - Rock am Ring

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle Hamburg

11 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol

12 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

13 - Hradec Kralove, Czechia

13 - 15 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

16 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival

20 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting 2024

22 - Lyon, France - Slam Dunk France

24 - Briston, UK - O2 Academy Bristol

25 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute2

26 - London, UK - O2 Forum

27 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester

July

13 – Charleston, WV – West Virginia is For Lovers

September

18 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

20 - New York, NY - The Palladium

22 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome

24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

26 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

27 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

28 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

29 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live

October

1 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

2 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room

4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom

5 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

6 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest

8 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theater

9 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth

11 - Denver, CO - The Summit

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

15 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

16 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young

20 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young

22 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

25 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

27 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

30 - Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall

November

18 - Austin, TX - Stubbs

19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

23 - Cincinnati, OH - Megcorp

24 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

26 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

27 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Center

29 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe

30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

December

1 - Toronto, ON - History

3 - Buffalo, NY - Riverworks

4 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

6 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater

8 - Richmond, VA - The National

9 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

10 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

13 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing

Underoath are:

Spencer Chamberlain - Vocals

Tim McTague - Guitar

Grant Brandell - Bass

Chris Dudley - Keyboards

Aaron Gillespie - Drums/Vocals

(Photo – Jess Drews)