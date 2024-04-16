UNDEROATH Announces The 20th Anniversary Tour
April 16, 2024, 48 minutes ago
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their influential studio album, They’re Only Chasing Safety, Underoath announces The 20th Anniversary Tour, hitting the EU, UK and US this summer and fall. The band will perform the album in its entirety, followed by a unique fan-voted set every night.
Underoath says, “Twenty. Years. This is going to be like nothing we’ve ever done. They’re Only Chasing Safety in full every night plus *another* set of songs voted on by each city. Every song from every album over the past 20 years will be on the table. Let’s get nuts.”
The band is offering VIP package tickets from Wednesday, April 17th at 10 AM local time through Friday, April 19th at 9:30 AM at underoath777.com.
The package includes one GA ticket; a conversation with Underoath in which they will answer fan questions, tell stories, and discuss the impact of They're Only Chasing Safety on their career; an informal hang with the band and individual photo with the full band; a VIP-exclusive 20th Anniversary edition of They're Only Chasing Safety on vinyl; a 24-page, full color, standard-sized They’re Only Chasing Safety comic book by Sumerian Comics; and merchandise shopping prior to doors opening to the public. Both the vinyl and the comic book will be shipped to VIPs prior to the tour.
Numerous presales will also be held on Wednesday, April 17, and Thursday, April 18, with the General on-sale kicking off on Friday, April 19, at 10:00 AM local time. Fans can go to that same link to sign up for presale access. All tour dates will go live with "Sign Up" buttons that will lead to a presale signup through Seated. Automated email and text reminders will be sent to signups 30 minutes ahead of the presale starting with the password and direct link to tickets.
Dates:
June
1 - Fort Worth, TX - So What?! Music Festival
7 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park
8 - Nurburg,Germany - Rock am Ring
10 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle Hamburg
11 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol
12 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
13 - Hradec Kralove, Czechia
13 - 15 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival
16 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival
20 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting 2024
22 - Lyon, France - Slam Dunk France
24 - Briston, UK - O2 Academy Bristol
25 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute2
26 - London, UK - O2 Forum
27 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester
July
13 – Charleston, WV – West Virginia is For Lovers
September
18 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
20 - New York, NY - The Palladium
22 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome
24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
26 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
27 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
28 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
29 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live
October
1 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
2 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room
4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom
5 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
6 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest
8 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theater
9 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth
11 - Denver, CO - The Summit
13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
15 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
16 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young
20 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young
22 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
25 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
27 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee
30 - Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall
November
18 - Austin, TX - Stubbs
19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
23 - Cincinnati, OH - Megcorp
24 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
26 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
27 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Center
29 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe
30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
December
1 - Toronto, ON - History
3 - Buffalo, NY - Riverworks
4 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
6 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater
8 - Richmond, VA - The National
9 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
10 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
13 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing
Underoath are:
Spencer Chamberlain - Vocals
Tim McTague - Guitar
Grant Brandell - Bass
Chris Dudley - Keyboards
Aaron Gillespie - Drums/Vocals
(Photo – Jess Drews)