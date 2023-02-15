UNDEROATH Sign Worldwide Deal With MNRK Heavy

Underoath announces label signing to MNRK Heavy for a worldwide deal and shares a teaser for new single, "Let Go". Listen here.

In discussing the excitement of the label signing, Scott Givens, SVP of MNRK Music Group, said: “Rarely does the opportunity present itself to partner with a band as amazing as Underoath. When that opportunity was presented, we seized it immediately, and speaking for the entire company; we are truly honored they gave us a chance to work with them on their upcoming recordings. The band has had a remarkable career, and all of us at the MRNK Music Group can’t wait to accompany them on their next phase of it.”

Underoath added, “Choosing who we partner with in releasing our music is always a huge decision. The team at MNRK simply rules, understands our vision, and is passionate about the music. We couldn’t be more excited and ready to work with the MNRK team to release some of our favorite work to date.”

The band will perform the first show of 2023 on February 18 in Orlando at the Heartsupport Festivial following the Blind Obedience Tour starting on March 3 in Silver Spring with Periphery and Loathe concluding April 2 in Nashville plus festivals at the Slam Dunk Festival and Inkcarceration Festival.

Tour dates:

February

18 - Orlando, FL - Heartsupport Fest

March

3 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore*

4 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater*

5 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount*

7 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room*

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian*

10 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt*

11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Club*

13 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe*

14 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant*

15 - Kansas City, MO - The Uptown Theater*

17 - Wichita, KS - The Cotilion*

18 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theater*

20 - Boise, ID - Revolution*

21 - Portland, OR - The Roseland Ballroom*

23 - Wheatland, CA - The Hard Rock Casino*

24 - Anaheim, CA - The House of Blues*

25 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl*

26 - San Diego, CA - Soma*

27 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theater*

29 - Albuquerque, NM - The El Rey Theatre*

31 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Diamond Ballroom*

April

1 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall*

2 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works*

May

27 - Hatfield, EN - Slam Dunk Festival

28 - Leeds, UK - Slam Dunk Festival

July

15 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival



* Blind Obedience Tour with Periphery and Loathe

(Photo - Dan Newman)