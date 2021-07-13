UNDYING SUN Release Debut Album Where All Begins; "The Dark Decay" Video Streaming

After Undying Sun’s “The Dark Decay” reached more than 1.5 million views on YouTube, their debut album Where All Begins is available digitally on all platforms and in physical format through their website.

Where All Begins is a concept album that relate a story that passes through all the songs, about a person who strives to fight against the darkness of their mind and the shadows of their life to get up and pursue their goals and dreams after getting lost in overwhelming sadness, pain and despair.

The album contains classic elements of power metal that all its followers love so much, as well as other more fresh, elegant and new that will make listeners feel different emotions.

Luar Shadow Ligth is the singer, composer and creator of Undying Sun and he has captured part of himself in the songs trying to address vital and emotional issues that can affect us all at some point in our lives to shed hope on their overcoming.

Tracklisting:

“Where All Begins”

“Ascending Deception”

“The Dark Decay”

“Signs Of Joy”

“Untended Light”

“Rise Up”

“The Promised Dawn”

“The Dark Decay” video: