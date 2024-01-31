UNEARTH Drop Music Video For "Eradicator"
January 31, 2024, 58 minutes ago
Unearth have released a music video for "Eradicator", a track from their latest album, The Wretched; The Ruinous, available via Century Media. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.
Tracklisting:
"The Wretched; The Ruinous"
"Cremation Of The Living"
"Eradicator"
"Mother Betrayal"
"Invictus"
"Call Of Existence"
"Dawn Of The Militant"
"Aniara"
"Into The Abyss"
"Broken Arrow"
"Theaters Of War"
"Eradicator" video:
"Dawn Of The Militant" video:
"Into The Abyss":
"Mother Betrayal" video:
"The Wretched; The Ruinous" video:
Recording lineup:
Vocals - Trevor Phipps
Guitars - Buz McGrath
Bass - Chris O'Toole
Drums - Nick Pierce
(Photo - Mezgarth)