UNEARTH Drop Music Video For "Eradicator"

Unearth have released a music video for "Eradicator", a track from their latest album, The Wretched; The Ruinous, available via Century Media. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"The Wretched; The Ruinous"

"Cremation Of The Living"

"Eradicator"

"Mother Betrayal"

"Invictus"

"Call Of Existence"

"Dawn Of The Militant"

"Aniara"

"Into The Abyss"

"Broken Arrow"

"Theaters Of War"

"Eradicator" video:

"Dawn Of The Militant" video:

"Into The Abyss":

"Mother Betrayal" video:

"The Wretched; The Ruinous" video:

Recording lineup:

Vocals - Trevor Phipps

Guitars - Buz McGrath

Bass - Chris O'Toole

Drums - Nick Pierce

(Photo - Mezgarth)