UNHINGED Reveal "The Callous Breed" Lyric Video

Unhinged is a band comprised of guitarist Kevin Doughty (ex-Cultural Warfare), bassist Pete Aguilar (ex-Cultural Warfare, Taunted, Desecrater) and vocalist/guitarist Shawn Bozarth (ex-Defiance, In-Defildae, Cultural Warfare). Bones Padilla (ex-Cultural Warfare, Mudface) made a guest appearance on drums for "The Callous Breed" single, but the band is currently looking for a permanent drummer. "We all worked together in Cultural Warfare before, and left due to creative differences, but were onboard with the heavier, more aggressive music of our new band."

Unhinged is currently recording their debut EP. The first single from that forthcoming release is “The Callous Breed”, which is represented by the following lyric video. According to the band, "'The Callous Breed' is a song depicting a post apocalyptic future where resistance meets the war machine and bloodshed ensues. The name Unhinged was actually inspired by the movie with Russell Crowe who was mentally unstable and a Kevin Doughty look-alike so it just fit."

