UNION Feat. BRUCE KULICK, JOHN CORABI – 1999 Album Live In The Galaxy To Receive Vinyl Reissue

Originally released in 1999, Live In The Galaxy was recorded during Union’s first tour in support of its self-titled debut album. Union featured the pairing of guitarist Bruce Kulick and singer/guitarist John Corabi. Kulick had spent 12 years as the lead guitarist in KISS during their non-make up era and was featured on several multi-platinum albums, including the powerhouse band Revenge. Corabi fronted the Scream, and more recently, Mötley Crüe on their now cult following, eponymous 1994 release. They teamed up with drummer Brent Fitz (Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, Alice Cooper, Vince Neil, Theory of a Deadman) and bassist Jamie Hunting (Roger Daltrey, David Lee Roth, Vince Neil) to record two studio albums before disbanding.

On the heels of selling out Union and The Blue Room in 24 hours, Deko and Blackbird Entertainment are at it again. Live In The Galaxy will be available for the first time as a 180 gram vinyl double album that comes with a bonus 7” vinyl. The double album totals 15 songs, with renditions of “I Walk Alone” from Kulick’s time with KISS and “Power To The Music” from Corabi’s time with Mötley Crüe. It comes in three color variations: Black/Milky White (limited to 500 copies pressed), Purple/Yellow (limited to 250 copies pressed), and Silver/Violet (limited to 250 copies pressed). The bonus 7” vinyl includes the additional live tracks “Let It Flow” and “Empty Soul.” The album is set to go on pre-sale October 13 at noon (EST). Product is expected to ship early February.

The options are as follows:

The Premier Edition – comes with a SIGNED 10”x10” band photo; limited edition Union T-Shirt; 180 gram vinyl double album, completely remastered, featuring all new artwork for a beautiful gatefold sleeve; and a bonus 7” including 2-extra live tracks.

The Royal Edition – comes with a SIGNED 10”x10” band photo; 180 gram vinyl double album, completely remastered, featuring all new artwork for a beautiful gatefold sleeve; and a bonus 7” including 2-extra live tracks.

The Standard Edition – comes with 180 gram vinyl double album, completely remastered, featuring all new artwork for a beautiful gatefold sleeve; and a bonus 7” including 2-extra live tracks.

Preorder begin September 13 at dekoentertainment.com/union.

Union band members are enthusiastically promoting Live In The Galaxy.

John Corabi had this to say about the live release, “Union’s Live In The Galaxy exemplifies Union in a nutshell. It’s no frills, no backing tracks, no overdubs, no sound check! Just straight ahead kick-ass rock and roll from a veteran rock band. Much like their ‘70’s classic rock heroes. All recorded at one show at the Galaxy Theater in Anaheim.”

Bruce Kulick continues, “Supporters of Union, always loved our live shows. We played intensely, and our raw powerful performances made a lasting impression on our fans. This recording proves it!”

From Jamie Hunting, “The band once did 13 cities in 13 nights...runs like that allowed the band to get some flow to the show which can be heard in this concert.”

Brent Fitz doesn’t hold back, “Live In The Galaxy was recorded at the perfect moment in our tour, we had been working hard on the road for a year, the band was tight, and we were a strong live act. It’s an amazing snapshot of the band at full power on that first tour!”

Deko Entertainment president, Bruce Pucciarello, comments on their follow up release with Blackbird Entertainment, “Sometimes a live performance brings emotional revelation, allowing us to share feelings with the artist in a way that drives music to higher highs. This amazing Union performance is the definition of exactly that.”

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Old Man Wise”

“Around Again”

“Heavy D…”

Side B

“Jungle”

“Love (I Don’t Need It Anymore)”

“Man In The Moon”

Side C

“I Walk Alone”

“Surrender”

“Pain Behind Your Eyes”

Side D

“Power To The Music”

“Tangerine”

“October Morning Wind”

“You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away”