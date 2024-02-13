UNLEASH THE ARCHERS To Release AI-Inspired Concept Album, Phantoma, In May; "Green & Glass" Music Video Posted

Canada’s most exciting metal band, Unleash The Archers, are thrilled to announce the upcoming release of their transfixing sixth studio release, the AI-inspired concept album, Phantoma, out May 10 via Napalm Records. The new album follows the band's breakout 2020 album, Abyss, which won the JUNO Award for "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" after debuting at #1 on the US Current Hard Music and Top New Artist charts.

Frontwoman and lyricist Brittney Slayes conjured Phantoma’s concept in 2021; before the swarm of pressing commentary surrounding AI began to reach an all-time high. Led by the album’s protagonist Phantoma, a Phase 4 / Network Tier 0 unit - model A, the story recounts the trials of AI gaining sentience on a dystopian, near-future planet earth. With the band’s one-of-a-kind blend of power metal, traditional heavy metal, modern prog and pop sensibilities, Unleash The Archers spin a web of sharp musicality, high sci-fi concept and important social commentary about discovering the brutal truths behind the manufactured sheen of social media posturing.

Today's album announcement kicks off with the release of its first single, "Green & Glass" - an unforgettable opus traversing the album’s dystopian concept with dynamic verses and prog-laden guitar work. Its innovative accompanying music video features Phantoma discovering new and harrowing realities, and was created using AI while still supporting traditional artists by having character models trained exclusively on a body of work licensed from artist Bo Bradshaw.

Unleash The Archers says about "Green & Glass": "We struggled for a while to decide which song would lead the way for this record, and in the end chose 'Green & Glass' because it is the song that inspired the cover artwork, but also because it doesn't give too much away about the concept behind the album. We wanted nothing more than to be able to create a fully cinematic retelling of the story through our music videos, and were so stoked when the boys at RuneGate Studio expressed an interest in learning how to use Stable Diffusion to make our dreams come true! They trained the model on the work of Bo Bradshaw, which gives it a beautifully unique animation style; we got to bring his magnificent t-shirt artwork to life!"

Watch the official video for “Green & Glass” below.

Following 2020's triumph Abyss, Unleash The Archers ascend with Phantoma. Defying controversy and bringing their imagination to life, Unleash The Archers utilized AI during the writing, filming, and production process on Phantoma, and weaved electronic and synthwave elements throughout the album’s 10 colossal anthems, which - in line with its theme - prove much darker and heavier in comparison to the bright positivity of Abyss.

Album opener “Human Era” sets the tone with imagery of a bleak, windswept futurescape that crescendos headlong into the breakneck pace of power metal bastion “Ph4/NT0mA” - a masterwork of dueling guitar solos and vocal acrobatics. Trad-metal influenced “Buried In Code” lights the way with pummeling rhythms before the album’s path turns dark on heavy metal hardened “The Collective”, with Brittney Slayes’ warm tones inviting the listener to ‘join or stand aside’! Hair-raising first single “Green & Glass” unveils the truth before the upbeat 80s flavored “Gods In Decay” and the extraordinary balladic anthem “Give It Up Or Give It All” showcase the varied song writing prowess of Unleash The Archers’ modern era. A trifecta of concept closers begins with the moody “Ghosts In The Mist”, leading into the soaring yet menacing “Seeking Vengeance” before closing with the bittersweet tale of “Blood Empress”.

Mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen, and with lead guitarist Andrew Kingsley at the helm as both principal songwriter and producer, Phantoma is an exciting advancement in Unleash The Archers’ songwriting and storytelling mastery, and a giant leap forward in their towering musical trajectory.

Phantoma will be available in the following formats:

- Earbook Edition with 2CD (2 Bonus Tracks and instrumental version of the album), 7" Single (2 bonus tracks on Black vinyl), 60 pp booklet (Napalm Mail Order only - limited to 1000)

- 2LP Gatefold in Marbled Orange Red with 24 page vinyl booklet and artprint (Napalm Mail Order only - limited to 300)

- 2LP Gatefold in Glow In the Dark (Napalm Mail Order only - limited to 300)

- 2LP Gatefold in Splatter Aquamarine Orange (Napalm International Mail Order only - limited to 300)

- 2LP Gatefold in Transparent Lime Green (Napalm North American Mail Order only - limited to 300)

- 2LP Gatefold in Silver (North American indie retail only - limited to 700)

- 2LP Gatefold in Black

- Cassette Tape Edition in Fluorescent Green with White Print (Napalm Mail Order only - limited to 200)

- Jewel Case CD Edition

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Phantoma tracklisting:

"Human Era"

"Ph4/NT0mA"

"Buried In Code"

"The Collective"

"Green & Glass"

"Gods In Decay"

"Give It Up Or Give It All"

"Ghosts In The Mist"

"Seeking Vengeance"

"Blood Empress"

"Green & Glass" video:

Unleash The Archers will tour across the globe in 2024, with dates already announced in North America, Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. See below for all currently booked tour dates.

European Festivals:

July

5 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rock Harz

6 - Knislinge, Sweden - Time To Rock

12 - Visovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock

19 - Laukaa, Finland - John Smith Fest

21 - Baile Figa, RO @ Celtic Transylvania

August

2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

9 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock

10 - Walton-On-Trent, UK - Bloodstock

Supporting Powerwolf in North America:

August

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Palladium

31 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre

September

3 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre

4 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theatre

5 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

7 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing

8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

13 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

14 - New York City, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

15 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

Unleash The Archers lineup:

Brittney Slayes - Vocals

Scott Buchanan - Drums

Grant Truesdell - Guitar, Vocals

Andrew Kingsley - Guitar, Vocals

Nick Miller - Bass

(Photo - Shimon Karmel)