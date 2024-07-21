UNLEASHED Live At Rock Hard Festival 2024; Pro-Shot Video Released

Swedish death metal pioneers, Unleashed, performed at Rock Hard Festival 2024 on May 17th at the Amphitheater in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Pro-shot video of their entire set can be viewed below.

Setlist

"To Asgaard We Fly"

"Lead Us Into War"

"The Longships Are Coming"

"No Sign of Life"

"Midvinterblot"

"Hammer Battalion"

"The King Lost His Crown"

"You Are the Warrior!"

"The Hunt for White Christ"

"I Have Sworn Allegiance"

"Into Glory Ride"

"Death Metal Victory"

"Before the Creation of Time"