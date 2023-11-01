UNPROCESSED Release "Glass" Single And Music Video

Germany's Unprocessed have released the third single from their upcoming studio album, …and everything in between. The new song, “Glass”, balances teetering, evocative melodics realized in the band’s recent discography with their reassertion of blistering instrumentals, ground-shaking breakdowns and gutturals that were prevalent in their early discography. \

Speaking about their new single, the band shares: “'Glass' serves as the atmospheric, dark, yet beautiful episode of our album. Starting with a signature Unprocessed tapping harmonic riff, the track delivers a story of toxic love and the sacrifices one has to make to sustain this kind of relationship. The lyrics state ‘Loving you feels like walking on broken glass’. It’s a big ballad that perfectly captures the melodic side of this record, and we can’t wait to hear you sing along with us.”

Inspired by the emotions conjured from their own personal experiences, Unprocessed have channeled raw visceral power through their musical talent to create their new album, ...and everything in between. Never before could one have considered a band being likened to artists as extreme as The Dillinger Escape Plan, Polyphia, and Bring Me The Horizon, yet Unprocessed have done it. This is futuristic thrash metal.

On ...and everything in between, the band are "taking all influences and combining them into an ultimate evolution of everything Unprocessed has ever been, while still adding a new flavour and style to the mix. Epic riffs with intricate licks and mind-bending rhythms, brutal breakdowns, epic guitar solos and big and catchy choruses.

“Thrash” is the first single taken from the upcoming album, '... and everything in between' a bold and complex record pushing the boundaries of technical musicianship, song construction, sonic production and more. Inspired by the emotions conjured from life experiences, Unprocessed have channelled their raw visceral power through their musical talent to create this special record. Never before could one have considered a band being likened to artists as extreme as The Dillinger Escape Plan, Polyphia and Bring Me The Horizon, yet Unprocessed have done it. This is Futuristic Thrash Metal.

"...and everything in between can quite literally be described as everything in between the extremes of life. Dealing with anger, sorrow, nostalgia, love and fear the album reflects on the different shades of a personality that everyone is made out of (e.g. there is evil in everyone)."

The new full-length from Unprocessed, …and everything in between, comes out December 1. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“Hell”

“Lore”

“Thrash”

“Blackbone”

“Die On The Cross Of The Martyr” (feat. Polyphia’s Scott LePage)

“Glass”

“Abysm”

“I Wish I Wasn’t”

“Purgatory”

"Blackbone" video:

“Thrash” video:

(Photo - Sönke Dannemann)